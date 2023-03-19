Social clubs are at the heart of our communities.

They are the scene for fundraising events, sports competitions, and a chance to meet up with friends.

And because they are so popular, we searched the Sunderland Echo archives to find these 15 reminders of times gone by.

We have photos from 1976 onward and they show everything from music nights to Christmas meals.

Take a look and see if they ring any bells.

And if they do, why not get in touch and tell us more.

1 . Fun times at the Farringdon fancy dress competition Just look at the magnificent outfits at the 2005 Farringdon Social Club annual Easter fancy dress competition. Are you pictured? Photo: PB Photo Sales

2 . A disco scene from 2008 Popular youth club leader Karen Robinson is pictured with some of the children from Whitehouse Social Club in Blackfell in 2008. Remember this? Photo: AB Photo Sales

3 . Having a pint with pals in 1995 The regulars of the Ivy Leaf Social Club in Hendon. Here they are in 1995. Recognise any of them? Photo: SE Photo Sales

4 . A Christmas treat in 2003 Blackfell pensioners are pictured at their annual Christmas party at the Whitehouse Social Club. Recognise anyone in the photo? Photo: AB Photo Sales