Who can you spot in this fundraiser at the Broadway Social Club ten years ago?
15 pictures of social clubs in and around Sunderland over the years

Social clubs are at the heart of our communities.

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Feb 2019, 14:03 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 13:23 GMT

They are the scene for fundraising events, sports competitions, and a chance to meet up with friends.

And because they are so popular, we searched the Sunderland Echo archives to find these 15 reminders of times gone by.

We have photos from 1976 onward and they show everything from music nights to Christmas meals.

Take a look and see if they ring any bells.

And if they do, why not get in touch and tell us more.

Just look at the magnificent outfits at the 2005 Farringdon Social Club annual Easter fancy dress competition. Are you pictured?

Just look at the magnificent outfits at the 2005 Farringdon Social Club annual Easter fancy dress competition. Are you pictured?

Popular youth club leader Karen Robinson is pictured with some of the children from Whitehouse Social Club in Blackfell in 2008. Remember this?

Popular youth club leader Karen Robinson is pictured with some of the children from Whitehouse Social Club in Blackfell in 2008. Remember this?

The regulars of the Ivy Leaf Social Club in Hendon. Here they are in 1995. Recognise any of them?

The regulars of the Ivy Leaf Social Club in Hendon. Here they are in 1995. Recognise any of them?

Blackfell pensioners are pictured at their annual Christmas party at the Whitehouse Social Club. Recognise anyone in the photo?

Blackfell pensioners are pictured at their annual Christmas party at the Whitehouse Social Club. Recognise anyone in the photo?

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
