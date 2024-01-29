News you can trust since 1873
Pals together but do you recognise them in this 1992 photo?Pals together but do you recognise them in this 1992 photo?
Pals together but do you recognise them in this 1992 photo?

15 fabulous pictures from Finos, the Sunderland club which was made world famous

It was a Sunderland favourite for decades.
By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Oct 2019, 16:45 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 16:09 GMT

So here’s a chance to remember the days of Finos which was a venue of choice for many. Take a look through our reminders of the Park Lane favourite and see if they bring back any memories for you.

As well as enjoying a dance, we’ve also got an image of local fave group The Toy Dolls on stage.

Do you remember seeing them there: perhaps you danced (pogoed) to their hit single Nelly The Elephant!

Please get in touch.

Plenty of smiles in this scene .

1. A toast to Finos

Plenty of smiles in this scene . Photo: Sunderland Echo

A Park Lane scene showing Finos in 1982.

2. Finos in 1982

A Park Lane scene showing Finos in 1982. Photo: Sunderland Echo

A packed dance floor. Do you remember scenes such as these from the 1990s?

3. Huge crowds

A packed dance floor. Do you remember scenes such as these from the 1990s? Photo: Sunderland Echo

Were you pictured at Finos in 1992?

4. In the picture

Were you pictured at Finos in 1992? Photo: Sunderland Echo

