From North Bridge Street to Stockton Road, illuminated Sunderland gets our attention thanks to a collection of photos which were shared with us by Bill Hawkins of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

We also have Ewesley Road Methodist Church under floodlights in 1950, Maynards and other town centre shops in 1961, and a ship under construction in 1965.

There’s much more and you can take a look at our illuminating feature by reading on.

1. Spotlight on the college West Park College of Further Education pictured in June 1964. Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales

2. Pictured in the 60s Traffic on Wearmouth Bridge at night in September 1961. Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales

3. Lennards and more Traffic at night in 1961. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales

4. In the yards The floodlit Borgsten in October 1963. Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales