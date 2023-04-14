News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland and County Durham snooker scenes for you to enjoy.Sunderland and County Durham snooker scenes for you to enjoy.
11 Sunderland snooker scenes, including visits from Stephen Hendry and John Higgins

The elite of the snooker world will battle it out to become world champions.

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST

And while you watch Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby, Judd Trump and the rest, why not have a browse through these green baize scenes closer to home.

You might remember the World Trickshot Championship which was held at Crowtree Leisure Centre 20 years ago.

From the same year, we’ve got the snooker finals at Pennywell Comrades Club and action from Cheemas in 2007.

And then there’s Jimmy White on the table at Rileys in 2006.

That’s just for starters. Take a break and have a look at our snooker tribute.

Snooker's World Trickshot Championship was held at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 2003. Martin Potts was pictured helping one of the players with his shot.

1. Tricks galore at Crowtree

Snooker's World Trickshot Championship was held at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 2003. Martin Potts was pictured helping one of the players with his shot. Photo: JM

Jimmy White was the star attraction at Riley's Club in 2006. Were you there?

2. CHRIS ROBSON FROM SUNDERLAND PLAYS A GAME OF SNOOKER WITH JIMMY WHITE AT RILEYS CLUB Pic 1 Echo Competition winners with Jimmy White at Riley's Club

Jimmy White was the star attraction at Riley's Club in 2006. Were you there? Photo: JC

Brenda Stokoe was all set to reopen the Castletown Snooker Club when this photo was taken in 2007.

3. On camera in Castletown

Brenda Stokoe was all set to reopen the Castletown Snooker Club when this photo was taken in 2007. Photo: TC

The Farringdon and South Hylton teams battled it out in a finals in 2005. Pictured are Ian Stewart, Rob Hammond, John Frater and Dave Shipley from Farringdon, and Darren Brow, Eddie Norton, Chris Watkins, Barry Leonard and Mark Mason from South Hylton.

4. A photo from Farringdon

The Farringdon and South Hylton teams battled it out in a finals in 2005. Pictured are Ian Stewart, Rob Hammond, John Frater and Dave Shipley from Farringdon, and Darren Brow, Eddie Norton, Chris Watkins, Barry Leonard and Mark Mason from South Hylton. Photo: PB

