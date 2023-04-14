11 Sunderland snooker scenes, including visits from Stephen Hendry and John Higgins

The elite of the snooker world will battle it out to become world champions.

And while you watch Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby, Judd Trump and the rest, why not have a browse through these green baize scenes closer to home.

You might remember the World Trickshot Championship which was held at Crowtree Leisure Centre 20 years ago.

From the same year, we’ve got the snooker finals at Pennywell Comrades Club and action from Cheemas in 2007.

And then there’s Jimmy White on the table at Rileys in 2006.

That’s just for starters. Take a break and have a look at our snooker tribute.

1 . Tricks galore at Crowtree Snooker's World Trickshot Championship was held at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 2003. Martin Potts was pictured helping one of the players with his shot. Photo: JM Photo Sales

2 . CHRIS ROBSON FROM SUNDERLAND PLAYS A GAME OF SNOOKER WITH JIMMY WHITE AT RILEYS CLUB Pic 1 Echo Competition winners with Jimmy White at Riley's Club Jimmy White was the star attraction at Riley's Club in 2006. Were you there? Photo: JC Photo Sales

3 . On camera in Castletown Brenda Stokoe was all set to reopen the Castletown Snooker Club when this photo was taken in 2007. Photo: TC Photo Sales

4 . A photo from Farringdon The Farringdon and South Hylton teams battled it out in a finals in 2005. Pictured are Ian Stewart, Rob Hammond, John Frater and Dave Shipley from Farringdon, and Darren Brow, Eddie Norton, Chris Watkins, Barry Leonard and Mark Mason from South Hylton. Photo: PB Photo Sales