11 Sunderland flash mobs which took the city by storm - but are you pictured in one of them?
Surprise! We found all these flash mob photos in the Sunderland Echo archives.
There are faces galore from Park Lane Interchange which was flash mobbed in 2009, and 2013.
You had fun at The Bridges in 2008, 2013, and 2015.
Maybe you were on camera when we caught a flash mob at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy on World Book Day 8 years ago.
The only way to find out is by joining us on a retro photo journey.
