Memorable days from 2008, 2009, 2013, and 2015.

11 Sunderland flash mobs which took the city by storm - but are you pictured in one of them?

Surprise! We found all these flash mob photos in the Sunderland Echo archives.

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:27 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:28 GMT

There are faces galore from Park Lane Interchange which was flash mobbed in 2009, and 2013.

You had fun at The Bridges in 2008, 2013, and 2015.

Maybe you were on camera when we caught a flash mob at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy on World Book Day 8 years ago.

The only way to find out is by joining us on a retro photo journey.

The flash mob in The Bridges in 2008. See if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Bags of smiles

The flash mob in The Bridges in 2008. See if you can spot a familiar face. Photo: KB

Shoppers loved the performance in The Bridges 15 years ago.

2. One more from 2008

Shoppers loved the performance in The Bridges 15 years ago. Photo: KB

Students from the Shiney Row campus of City of Sunderland College, performing a 'flash-mob' routine at the Park Lane Interchange 14 years ago.

3. Looking back to 2009

Students from the Shiney Row campus of City of Sunderland College, performing a 'flash-mob' routine at the Park Lane Interchange 14 years ago. Photo: KB

A students flash mob at the Park Lane Interchange, 10 years ago. Plenty of smiling faces here.

4. Pictured in Park Lane

A students flash mob at the Park Lane Interchange, 10 years ago. Plenty of smiling faces here. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

