11 Sunderland buildings which were demolished - but should they have been?

Scientists are recommending that demolition of buildings should be avoided – but how many of these Wearside structures should still be on the Sunderland skyline?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:30 pm

New reports suggest that renovation of older buildings ought to be considered instead of pulling down structures for reasons including the climate impact.

But we want to know which of these Sunderland buildings you would still like to see on Wearside if we could turn back the clock.

Would it be the Town Hall, Crowtree Leisure Centre or Palmer’s Arcade? All these are included in our demolition round-up.

1. Bringing down the bowling alley

The demolition of the old Excel Bowling Alley and Locarno in Newcastle Road. Was this a favourite building of yours?

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

2. The Town Hall comes down

A scene from 1971 showing the remains of Sunderland old Town Hall in Fawcett Street, which was being demolished to make way for a hotel. Remember this?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. The end for Vaux

The demolition of Vaux. Did you work there and would you have loved the building to stay?

Photo: PB

4. A Grand old building

Work started in 1974 on the demolition of the Grand Hotel, Bridge Street, once one of Sunderland's premier hotels.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

