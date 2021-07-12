11 Sunderland buildings which were demolished - but should they have been?
Scientists are recommending that demolition of buildings should be avoided – but how many of these Wearside structures should still be on the Sunderland skyline?
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:30 pm
New reports suggest that renovation of older buildings ought to be considered instead of pulling down structures for reasons including the climate impact.
But we want to know which of these Sunderland buildings you would still like to see on Wearside if we could turn back the clock.
Would it be the Town Hall, Crowtree Leisure Centre or Palmer’s Arcade? All these are included in our demolition round-up.
Page 1 of 2