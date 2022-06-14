From football strips to haircuts and suits to snacks. Businesses which specialised in all of these have featured in the Sunderland Echo on their opening day launch.

And we have got the proof as the Echo photographers were there to capture all the joy and excitement.

So whether it was Kwik Save in Southwick in 2004 or Monsoon in 2005, the SAFC club store in the Galleries in 2010 or Primark in 2012, we have them all.

Take a look.

1. 'Phil' gives a hand EastEnders star Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell, helped to open the Kwik Save store in Southwick in 2004. Photo: PB Photo Sales

2. Memories from Primark Back to 2004 when Mick McCarthy cut the ribbon to open Primark's shop in Sunderland. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. One for SAFC fans SAFC manager Steve Bruce open the new club store at The Galleries in 2010. Did you meet him? Photo: TY Photo Sales

4. Time for cake at Sainsbury's The official opening of the new Sainsbury's store on Wessington Way in 2013. Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson. Photo Sales