Sunderland face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day. The teams have previously met once on January 1; a 1-0 win for Sunderland in 2019 for anyone silly enough to believe in omens.
Who could forget SAFC’s most recent game on that date – a 1-1 draw at Fleetwood in 2020? Virtually everyone we would imagine.
However, a New Year’s Day fixture is one of football’s great traditions. So you may be surprised to read that since forming in 1879, Sunderland have played just 67 times on the first day of the year. Before the memories, here are a few statistics.
:: Sunderland’s January 1 record is played 67, won 29, lost 25, drawn 13.
:: The most games they have played against any one club is Preston North End, six times. They have met Aston Villa and Middlesbrough five times each.
:: They have played Arsenal three times, winning all three games by an aggregate of 14-4, although they haven’t met on New Year’s Day since 1929.
:: Sunderland only played once on New Year’s Day between 1959 and 1972; a painful 1-5 drubbing against West Brom at Roker.
1. 1894: Sunderland 6 Preston North End 3 - SAFC's first ever New Year's Day match
Our current editorial staff still speak of how much they enjoyed this one. Sunderland’s first ever New Year’s Day match remains the highest scoring with nine goals. They would go on to become champions of England for the third of six times.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. 1901: Derby County 1 Sunderland 2 - first match of the century
The first of three successive January 1 wins against Derby. It’s probably most notable for being Sunderland’s (and Derby’s) first game of the 20th century. As you all know, Sunderland’s goals came from George Livingston and the prolific Jimmy Millar, who would die in 1907 from tuberculosis, aged just 36.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. 1915: Middlesbrough 2 Sunderland 3 - but not a great day
This Ayresome Park fixture is only included as a matter of historical interest. Contrary to common presumption, the 1914-15 Football League was played out in its entirety. It was not truncated by war, as was the case in 1939-40. This was highly controversial and attendances plummeted. Two days after the season ended Jack Huggins died in Ypres, becoming the first former SAFC player to be killed in the war. He was 28.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. 1920: Sunderland 4 West Bromwich Albion 1 - Barney's hat-trick
A seemingly invincible West Brom came to Roker Park having won six on the belt, including a 4-0 win over Sunderland on Boxing Day. Albion would become champions this season. Sunderland had the great Charlie Buchan (pictured), but it was local lad Barney Travers who claimed the headlines - and a hat-trick. Travers had been a POW in WWI and later ran a fruit and veg stall in Sunderland.
Photo: Sunderland Echo