3. 1915: Middlesbrough 2 Sunderland 3 - but not a great day

This Ayresome Park fixture is only included as a matter of historical interest. Contrary to common presumption, the 1914-15 Football League was played out in its entirety. It was not truncated by war, as was the case in 1939-40. This was highly controversial and attendances plummeted. Two days after the season ended Jack Huggins died in Ypres, becoming the first former SAFC player to be killed in the war. He was 28.

Photo: Sunderland Echo