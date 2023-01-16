News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Stirring up memories of cuppa scenes from Sunderland's past. Take a look.
Stirring up memories of cuppa scenes from Sunderland's past. Take a look.

11 retro Wearside cuppa scenes to mark Brew Monday - we've got royalty, a Prime Minister and Chewbacca

Prince Charles, Harold Wilson and Chewbacca all have a Sunderland link.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

Every one of them enjoyed a cuppa on Wearside and here’s a reminder of those days as we mark Brew Monday.

We have lots of memories brewing on a day when people are encouraged to catch-up with the people they care about.

If that’s not enough, we have got retro views from St Aidan’s Church in Grangetown, Dewhirsts and the hut at St Oswald’s Church in Grindon.

1. Tea for three

Tea party with costumes from Bazaar, Sunderland. They were being auctioned at Anderson & Garland auction rooms in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Refreshments for royalty

Prince Charles enjoyed a cuppa at Sunderland Shipbuilders, Pallion Yard, with Gladys Storey in 1979.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. A 2009 cuppa at St Aidan's Churh

SSAFA day at St Aidan's Church in Grangetown and organiser Lily Turnbull sat down for a brew with Colour Sgt Steve Pitt.

Photo: TY

Photo Sales

4. Premier memories from 1970

Prime Minister Harold Wilson on a visit to Washington, where he was served with a warming brew by 78-year-old Mary Embleton, from Donwell Village, in 1970.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Prime MinisterPrince CharlesSunderlandWearside