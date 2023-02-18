11 pictures showing the changing face of Silksworth Row - the story of a Sunderland street over eight decades
Take a 1940 tram scene, a 1991 demolition site, and a touch of nostalgia from 2007. It all adds up to a mix of Silksworth Row scenes through the years.
Our Sunderland Echo followers requested a retro feature on the street as we continue our focus on the Roads, Rows, Lanes, Squares and Avenues of Wearside.
Next up is Silksworth Row and we’ve got 11 archive photos to share including a close-up on women members of the Gunners Club in 1977, the cast of Dracula at the Isis in 2013, and charity dippers pictured at Total Sport a decade ago.
Let’s set off for a drive down retro Silksworth Row.
