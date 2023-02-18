News you can trust since 1873
80 years of Silksworth Row captured in one collection. We hope it brings back great memories for you.
11 pictures showing the changing face of Silksworth Row - the story of a Sunderland street over eight decades

Take a 1940 tram scene, a 1991 demolition site, and a touch of nostalgia from 2007. It all adds up to a mix of Silksworth Row scenes through the years.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

Our Sunderland Echo followers requested a retro feature on the street as we continue our focus on the Roads, Rows, Lanes, Squares and Avenues of Wearside.

Next up is Silksworth Row and we’ve got 11 archive photos to share including a close-up on women members of the Gunners Club in 1977, the cast of Dracula at the Isis in 2013, and charity dippers pictured at Total Sport a decade ago.

Let’s set off for a drive down retro Silksworth Row.

1. The war years

The old Deptford electricity generating station in the 1940s. St Stephen’s Church and the tram depot at Silksworth Row can be seen in the background.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. In the 50s

Silksworth Row railway with lots of local shops to identify in 1952.

Photo: SE

3. In their Easter bonnets

Sunderland Gunners Club members in their Easter bonnets at the Silksworth Row club in 1977.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. All change in 1991

The Royal Artillery Association in the foreground and Silksworth Row demolition in the background in this February 1991 scene.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

SunderlandSunderland EchoISIS