News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
10 minutes ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
1 hour ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
2 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
17 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
Wearside's firefighters doing what they do best. Helping others.Wearside's firefighters doing what they do best. Helping others.
Wearside's firefighters doing what they do best. Helping others.

11 pictures of Sunderland's excellent fire crews as we mark International Firefighters Day

Let’s hear it for some of the bravest and most caring people on Wearside – the firefighters who risk their lives every day.

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th May 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:43 BST

Today is International Firefighters Day and it honours the sacrifices these heroes make.

In tribute, we found these 11 photos in the Sunderland Echo archives of crews going that extra mile.

Have a look at Chris Smith who marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by climbing 110 flights of stairs in 2021.

We also have fundraising Sunderland firefighters doing the coast-to-coast cycle ride in 1999, a crew rescuing a python in 1997 and taking on an Ironman challenge in 2010.

Fundraising firefighter Eddie Cooper, right, and his colleagues who were taking on an Ironman challenge on the volcanoes of Lanzarote in 2010.

1. A gruelling challenge

Fundraising firefighter Eddie Cooper, right, and his colleagues who were taking on an Ironman challenge on the volcanoes of Lanzarote in 2010. Photo: AB

Photo Sales
Four year old Jay McDonald had a wonderful time with firefighters Becky Hogg and David Cowley at the open day at Sunderland Central Fire Station in 2019.

2. Learning more at Sunderland Central

Four year old Jay McDonald had a wonderful time with firefighters Becky Hogg and David Cowley at the open day at Sunderland Central Fire Station in 2019. Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
Sunderland Central firefighter Chris Smith climbed 110 flights of stairs on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to raise almost £2,000 for The Firefighters Charity.

3. What an effort in 2021

Sunderland Central firefighter Chris Smith climbed 110 flights of stairs on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to raise almost £2,000 for The Firefighters Charity. Photo: se

Photo Sales
Sunderland firefighter Steve Spencer had his legs waxed for Comic Relief in 2007 with his colleagues watching.

4. Ouch! That looks painful Steve

Sunderland firefighter Steve Spencer had his legs waxed for Comic Relief in 2007 with his colleagues watching. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandChris SmithSunderland Echo