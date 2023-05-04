11 pictures of Sunderland's excellent fire crews as we mark International Firefighters Day
Let’s hear it for some of the bravest and most caring people on Wearside – the firefighters who risk their lives every day.
Today is International Firefighters Day and it honours the sacrifices these heroes make.
In tribute, we found these 11 photos in the Sunderland Echo archives of crews going that extra mile.
Have a look at Chris Smith who marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by climbing 110 flights of stairs in 2021.
We also have fundraising Sunderland firefighters doing the coast-to-coast cycle ride in 1999, a crew rescuing a python in 1997 and taking on an Ironman challenge in 2010.
