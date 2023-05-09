News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
49 minutes ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
1 hour ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
It was tense, it was dramatic and at the end it was joyful.It was tense, it was dramatic and at the end it was joyful.
It was tense, it was dramatic and at the end it was joyful.

11 pictures of Sunderland fans watching SAFC in the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, a year ago today

Can you believe that a year has passed since this happened.

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th May 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:15 BST

Sunderland fans watched their team reach Wembley in an epic play-off semi-final with Sheffield Wednesday.

As always, they turned out in force to cheer on their heroes and they are ready to do it all again against Luton Town.

Re-live a wonderful night as we get ready to go through the emotional wringer once more.

Sunderland fans take their seats at Hillsborough a year ago today.

1. Ready for drama

Sunderland fans take their seats at Hillsborough a year ago today. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Time for a catch-up before the action starts.

2. Pre-match chat

Time for a catch-up before the action starts. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
A day to remember in Sheffield. Were you there?

3. Sunderland fans Swfc 1-1 Safc League one play off Semi-Final Second Leg 090-05-2022 . Picture by FRANK REID

A day to remember in Sheffield. Were you there? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans settle in for a night of play-off drama.

4. Getting there early

Sunderland fans settle in for a night of play-off drama. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandSheffield WednesdayWembleyLuton Town