11 pictures of Sunderland fans watching SAFC in the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, a year ago today
Can you believe that a year has passed since this happened.
Sunderland fans watched their team reach Wembley in an epic play-off semi-final with Sheffield Wednesday.
As always, they turned out in force to cheer on their heroes and they are ready to do it all again against Luton Town.
Re-live a wonderful night as we get ready to go through the emotional wringer once more.
Page 1 of 3