Prince Charles has met so many people on his visits to Wearside. Were you among them?

11 pictures of King Charles III on past visits to Sunderland as Prince of Wales - National Glass Centre, Crowtree and Nissan among destinations

King Charles lll has just begun his reign and he starts it with much love and memories from a grateful Wearside.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 1:00 pm

In his days as Prince of Wales, he was a regular visitor to Sunderland and County Durham.

We saw him try his skills at bowls, test out the driver’s seat in a car at Nissan, and don a hard hat for a visit to Pallion shipyard.

But most of all, we saw him chat with members of the public and they took him to their hearts. Let’s re-live those precious moments and perhaps you can spot someone you know.

1. Pictured at Pallion

A 1979 visit to the Pallion shipyard of Sunderland Shipbuilders Ltd. Remember this?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Reflections from 1998

Prince Charles at Sunderland Glass Centre in 1998. Are you in the picture?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Well played, Your Royal Highness

Prince Charles was keen to try his hand at bowls when he visited Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1978.

Photo: se

4. Pleased to meet you

So many smiles as Prince Charles meets an adoring public in Sunderland in 1985.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

