In his days as Prince of Wales , he was a regular visitor to Sunderland and County Durham .

We saw him try his skills at bowls, test out the driver’s seat in a car at Nissan , and don a hard hat for a visit to Pallion shipyard.

But most of all, we saw him chat with members of the public and they took him to their hearts. Let’s re-live those precious moments and perhaps you can spot someone you know.