11 pictures of King Charles III on past visits to Sunderland as Prince of Wales - National Glass Centre, Crowtree and Nissan among destinations
King Charles lll has just begun his reign and he starts it with much love and memories from a grateful Wearside.
In his days as Prince of Wales, he was a regular visitor to Sunderland and County Durham.
We saw him try his skills at bowls, test out the driver’s seat in a car at Nissan, and don a hard hat for a visit to Pallion shipyard.
But most of all, we saw him chat with members of the public and they took him to their hearts. Let’s re-live those precious moments and perhaps you can spot someone you know.
