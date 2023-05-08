News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
2 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
4 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
4 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
4 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
6 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
Were you pictured enjoying a day with clowns at Seaburn?Were you pictured enjoying a day with clowns at Seaburn?
Were you pictured enjoying a day with clowns at Seaburn?

11 pictures of bank holidays past in Sunderland - see if you can spot anyone you know

How did you like to spend a Bank Holiday on Wearside years ago?

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Aug 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:05 BST

Was it fishing, playing in the sand or relaxing in a deck chair?

Maybe it was something a little different such as browsing round steam engines or watching a live band in a shopping centre.

We have got reminders of them all in this collection of Echo archive photos from previous Bank Holidays.

Are you pictured? Can you spot someone you know? Take a look.

Were you pictured at the Extreme Torque show at Nissan in 2014?

1. Let's torque about it

Were you pictured at the Extreme Torque show at Nissan in 2014? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Photo Sales
The Bank Holiday Weekend Steam Event at Herrington Country Park got the thumbs up from Nicholas Bellengel, four, his sister Charlotte, two and their grandparents David and Angela in 2014.

2. Face painting and steam engines at Herrington Country Park

The Bank Holiday Weekend Steam Event at Herrington Country Park got the thumbs up from Nicholas Bellengel, four, his sister Charlotte, two and their grandparents David and Angela in 2014. Photo: Picture by David Allan

Photo Sales
Members of Sunderland and District Classic Vehicle Society prepare for their Bank Holiday show at the North East Aircraft Museum in 2010. Were you there?

3. Flying back to 2010

Members of Sunderland and District Classic Vehicle Society prepare for their Bank Holiday show at the North East Aircraft Museum in 2010. Were you there? Photo: se

Photo Sales
A mini puppet theatre at Seaburn in August 1987.

4. Meeting the puppets in 1987

A mini puppet theatre at Seaburn in August 1987. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sunderland