11 pictures from the day AC Milan legend Franco Baresi visited young players in Sunderland
What a legend, what a memory, and what a day that must have been at Monkwearmouth Academy.
It was the day in 2015 when Franco Baresi, widely considered to be the best defender in world history, came to Sunderland.
The Milan superstar was on Wearside to launch the soccer camp at the academy and made a fantastic impression as he mixed with staff and children alike.
Dozens of you had your photo taken with him. Here are these Echo archive images once more.
Page 1 of 3