Be a legend and share your memories of this day in 2015.

11 pictures from the day AC Milan legend Franco Baresi visited young players in Sunderland

What a legend, what a memory, and what a day that must have been at Monkwearmouth Academy.

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:13 BST

It was the day in 2015 when Franco Baresi, widely considered to be the best defender in world history, came to Sunderland.

The Milan superstar was on Wearside to launch the soccer camp at the academy and made a fantastic impression as he mixed with staff and children alike.

Dozens of you had your photo taken with him. Here are these Echo archive images once more.

Franco watches as these kids show their football talents.

1. Admiring the skills

Franco watches as these kids show their football talents. Photo: se

Franco joins the players for this photo to remember.

2. A team line-up

Franco joins the players for this photo to remember. Photo: se

AC Milan legend Franco Baresi launches the soccer camp at Monkwearmouth Academy.

3. A big day in Sunderland

AC Milan legend Franco Baresi launches the soccer camp at Monkwearmouth Academy. Photo: Tim Richardson

It's a day that these Sunderland youngsters will never forget.

4. Franco in the photo

It's a day that these Sunderland youngsters will never forget. Photo: Tim Richardson

AC MilanMonkwearmouth AcademySunderland