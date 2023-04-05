Fancy a trip to a nightclub? We’re going retro and heading to Passion in Holmeside in times gone by.

We found all of these photographs in the Sunderland Echo archives and hope they bring back wonderful memories.

Have a look at our images from 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Was it a venue you loved? Or is there another nightspot you want us to remember?

Enjoy our Passion selection and then tell us which retro favourite should be next for the spotlight.

1 . Unbreakable memories Karen Seafield and Sharon Downey with the new unbreakable glasses in Passion 15 years ago. Photo: AB Photo Sales

2 . All for charity Burlesque artists Jill Edmunds and Sarah Miller launched a Naughty But Nice charity night at the club in 2009. Photo: TY Photo Sales

3 . Drumming up support Organiser Viv Watts was hoping to drum up support for a charity night at Passion in 2009. Her aim was to raise funds for play equipment. Photo: se Photo Sales

4 . Reflections from 2008 Mike Downey Junior was pictured outside his new nightclub in 2008. Photo: se Photo Sales