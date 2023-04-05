News you can trust since 1873
Nightclub memories from Holmeside. Enjoy the trip back in time.

11 pictures from nights out in Passion as we remember good times at Sunderland venue

Fancy a trip to a nightclub? We’re going retro and heading to Passion in Holmeside in times gone by.

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

We found all of these photographs in the Sunderland Echo archives and hope they bring back wonderful memories.

Have a look at our images from 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Was it a venue you loved? Or is there another nightspot you want us to remember?

Enjoy our Passion selection and then tell us which retro favourite should be next for the spotlight.

Karen Seafield and Sharon Downey with the new unbreakable glasses in Passion 15 years ago.

1. Unbreakable memories

Karen Seafield and Sharon Downey with the new unbreakable glasses in Passion 15 years ago. Photo: AB

Burlesque artists Jill Edmunds and Sarah Miller launched a Naughty But Nice charity night at the club in 2009.

2. All for charity

Burlesque artists Jill Edmunds and Sarah Miller launched a Naughty But Nice charity night at the club in 2009. Photo: TY

Organiser Viv Watts was hoping to drum up support for a charity night at Passion in 2009. Her aim was to raise funds for play equipment.

3. Drumming up support

Organiser Viv Watts was hoping to drum up support for a charity night at Passion in 2009. Her aim was to raise funds for play equipment. Photo: se

Mike Downey Junior was pictured outside his new nightclub in 2008.

4. Reflections from 2008

Mike Downey Junior was pictured outside his new nightclub in 2008. Photo: se

