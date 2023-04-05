11 pictures from nights out in Passion as we remember good times at Sunderland venue
Fancy a trip to a nightclub? We’re going retro and heading to Passion in Holmeside in times gone by.
We found all of these photographs in the Sunderland Echo archives and hope they bring back wonderful memories.
Have a look at our images from 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.
Was it a venue you loved? Or is there another nightspot you want us to remember?
Enjoy our Passion selection and then tell us which retro favourite should be next for the spotlight.
Page 1 of 3