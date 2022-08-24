News you can trust since 1873
Celebration at St Anthony's on results day in 2008. Recognise anyone?
11 pictures from GCSE results days past in Sunderland and East Durham as the big day beckons for this year's school-leavers

A huge day beckons for thousands of students across Wearside and County Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:50 pm

The countdown is on to GCSE results day and we are hoping all pupils in the area get the outcome they are hoping for on Thursday.

It gives us an opportunity to look back at results day in previous years at schools including Thornhill, St Anthony’s and Venerable Bede.

Perhaps you were in the picture at Seaham School, Oxclose or Farringdon. We have them all.

Take a look.

1. Whitburn School

It's 2003 at Whitburn Comprehensive School and results day for these students. Recognise them?

2. Back to 2007

Who recognises these students enjoying their results moment in 2007?

3. Southmoor Academy

Jessica Dixon, Sabilah Khan, Ross Alder and Michael Beattie on GCSE results day at Southmoor Academy in 2015.

4. Seaham School

Meet some of the GCSE high achievers at Seaham School in 2003.

