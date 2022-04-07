Loading...
Are you ready for a feast of 1999 memories?
11 pictures from Chambers in Sunderland 1998/1999 - seen for the first time in more than 20 years!

Get your dancing shoes on! We are going back to late 1998 and early 1999 with 11 photos of people having a great time in Chambers nightclub.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:42 am

They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves, a DJ at the time, and they are a wonderful reminder of the Sunderland social scene more than 20 years ago.

Are you pictured? Can you spot someone you know?

Join us on a journey back to the Chambers dance floor.

1. Friends together

All smiles for the camera in 1999.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Rocking with the DJ

Who do you recognise in this 1999 picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. A lovely reminder

Enjoying an evening out at Chambers. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Packed on the dance floor

What a great night at Chambers. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

