11 photos you'll remember if you lived on Wearside in 1972 - the year of School's Out and Mouldy Old Dough
What do you remember of 1972 – the year of chart hits by Alice Cooper, Lieutenant Pigeon and Jackie Wilson?
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:15 pm
Was it getting to watch the fantastic TV hits such as Are You Being Served, Sykes, Record Breakers, Thunderbirds and Mastermind.
Or was it something closer to home such as VIP visits to Wearside and County Durham? There was the Duke of Edinburgh’s visit to Sunderland, Ken Dodd in the area and Edward Heath taking a factory tour.
This was the year when the Hylton Bridge was taking shape and Fawcett Street was going through big changes.
It certainly was a year with plenty to talk about so why not take a look through our archive collection and then re-live the memories.
