11 photos you'll remember if you lived on Wearside in 1972 - the year of School's Out and Mouldy Old Dough

Was it getting to watch the fantastic TV hits such as Are You Being Served, Sykes, Record Breakers, Thunderbirds and Mastermind.

Or was it something closer to home such as VIP visits to Wearside and County Durham? There was the Duke of Edinburgh’s visit to Sunderland, Ken Dodd in the area and Edward Heath taking a factory tour.

This was the year when the Hylton Bridge was taking shape and Fawcett Street was going through big changes.

It certainly was a year with plenty to talk about so why not take a look through our archive collection and then re-live the memories.

1. Feeding the giraffes Back to July 1972 and it is feeding time for the giraffes at Lambton Lion Park. Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo

2. Taking shape South Hylton Bridge in August 1972 just months before its completion. Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo

3. A VIP factory visit Edward Heath was at Belmont for an official visit in December 1972. Can you tell us more? Photo: SE Buy photo

4. Shopping therapy in 1972 Sunderland Town Centre in 1972. Can you spot a shop that you loved? Photo: SE Buy photo