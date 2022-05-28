It all happened in Sunderland and County Durham where there was a party atmosphere for the Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977.

You dressed in red, white and blue in the East End, wore bonny socks in Randolph Close and donned crowns in Freda Street. And most of all, you had bags of fun.

It’s time to re-live some fantastic memories and we want to know yours as well.

So take a look through our Silver Jubilee selection and then get in touch with your own 1977 memories.

1. Lovely Jubilee Mrs Ellen Lang, Mrs Elizabeth Dixon and Mrs Mary Webster in their Jubilee costumes at the East End Carnival.

2. A spud-ding race in Cramlington Square A potato race was one of the events in the programme of the Cramlington Square party. Recognise anyone?

3. A royal wave from Freda Street The Jubilee party in Freda Street, Southwick. Remember it?

4. Jubilee Party 1977 Randolph Close, Hendon, Sunderland Street Party 4 June 1977 Retro in Randolph Close, Hendon. Were you there?