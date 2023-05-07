11 photos from the Venerable Bede prom of 2009 - a journey back to a great night for Sunderland teenagers
It’s a busy time of year for hundreds of Wearside and County Durham students.
Important exams and the excitement of prom night will be on their minds, just as it was for these Venerable Bede pupils in 2009.
This year’s teenagers will be revising while putting some of their thoughts to their outfits for their big night out.
So as the school year gets to an important stage, let’s re-live a night when these Bede students had a chance to let their hair down at Ramside Hall in Durham.
Page 1 of 3