A huge night for them all. See how many faces you recognise.

11 photos from the Venerable Bede prom of 2009 - a journey back to a great night for Sunderland teenagers

It’s a busy time of year for hundreds of Wearside and County Durham students.

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th May 2023, 04:00 BST

Important exams and the excitement of prom night will be on their minds, just as it was for these Venerable Bede pupils in 2009.

This year’s teenagers will be revising while putting some of their thoughts to their outfits for their big night out.

So as the school year gets to an important stage, let’s re-live a night when these Bede students had a chance to let their hair down at Ramside Hall in Durham.

A colourful scene from the 2009 Venerable Bede School prom.

1. Retro at Ramside

A colourful scene from the 2009 Venerable Bede School prom. Photo: ID

A photo before their prom at Ramside Hall.

2. Ready to celebrate

A photo before their prom at Ramside Hall. Photo: ID

Turning out in style for the Venerable Bede prom 14 years ago.

3. A day to remember

Turning out in style for the Venerable Bede prom 14 years ago. Photo: ID

So stylish for their 2009 prom. How many faces do you recognise?

4. A sparkling occasion

So stylish for their 2009 prom. How many faces do you recognise? Photo: ID

