11 of your best memories of school Nativity plays in Sunderland - from the cute to the cringeworthy

Sometimes, you accidentally hit a shepherd in the face or get an itch which needs scratching.

How do we know? We asked Sunderland Echo followers for their memories of the parts they played in the school Nativity.

We put the question to the 7,600 members of Wearside Echoes which is the Echo’s specialist nostalgia page on Facebook.

Memories of Sunderland school Nativities in years gone by.

We wanted to know which part they played, what their lines were, and whether it all went smoothly. Oh no it didnt.

Here are some of your priceless replies.

Catherine Meddes said; “I played a King. One of my lines was 'go they way in safety'. As I said that line, I threw my arm around to point the way to go. As I did this line I hit a shepherd in the face. The audience thought it was hilarious.”

Katie Myers played Nancy from Oliver when she was 6 and said ‘the teacher wouldn't allow me to do the standing ovation with the others at the end because I was "dead"’.

Children at the Gateway Nursery School, Sunderland, pictured preparing for their Nativity play in 1975. What memories do you have of yours?

Rachel Johnson had us laughing with this memory.

"We had a twist on our Nativity and I was the paper woman. I had to stand and shout, ECHO! ECHO! COME AND GET YOUR ECHO BECAUSE JESUS IS COMING TO TOWN!”

Jim Stevens was one of the Kings. “I was about 5 years old, 43 years ago. I remember taking my crown off and some of the people seated started laughing. If you have an itch, scratch it.”

Wise men and shepherds waiting for their cue to go on stage at the Hill View Infants' Nativity in 1973.

The angel who fainted on stage

Our heart goes out to Julie Trotter who played an angel in her school Nativity, until it all went wrong.

“Unfortunately I fainted whilst standing on the chair. ha ha probs telling me ‘not the part I should have played’.”

Steven D Ross was a snowman in his school play while David Gray and Lilian Lorraine were sheep.

Lambton School's Nativity in 1974.

Veronica Knowles and Fred Walsh were the storytellers.

Stephen Summerscales was the inn keeper and had to say to Mary and Joseph "There is no room in the Inn".

Thanks to everyone who responded.

