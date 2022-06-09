11 of Sunderland AFC's greatest ever signings - but is your favourite on the list?

We asked the followers of our Wearside Echoes Facebook group: “Who do you think was SAFC's greatest signing?’”

They came up with dozens of answers and we have picked out the 11 most popular with our readers.

In the meantime, have a look and see how many of these players would rank among your Black Cats favourites.

1. Colin Todd Colin made more than 170 appearances for SAFC before moving to Derby. He also managed numerous clubs including Middlesbrough. Linda Brown was among his Wearside Echoes fans.

2. George Mulhall A 1962 photo of George Mulhall who made more than 289 appearances for Sunderland, including 125 consecutive games. The outside-left joined Sunderland in 1962 from Aberdeen, and was an ever-present in the team that secured promotion to Division One in 1964. Brian Hastings was among his Wearside Echoes fans.

3. Kevin Ball Here's Kevin Ball in action against Newcastle in 1999. He played for the club and was later caretaker manager and club ambassador. Neal Kelly was among his fans on Wearside Echoes.

4. Len Shackleton One of England's finest ever entertainers and he scored almost 100 goals in 320 appearances for Sunderland. Shack was loved by Wearside Echoes followers including Alan Dunkeld, Ann Work and Gordon Wilson.