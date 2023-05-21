News you can trust since 1873
11 baseball scenes which might bring back great memories for lots of you.

11 memories of the day you played baseball in Sunderland and County Durham

Wearside has a definite love of baseball.

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st May 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 10:02 BST

Just look at these Echo archive scenes from Hill View, Southwick, Westlea and Seaview Schools who battled it out in a contest in 2008.

Ten years later Westlea Primary was in the picture again when they won a North East tournament.

And finally, let’s go all the way back to 2003 for a baseball championships at Seaham Leisure Centre.

That’s quite an innings of photos. Have a look for yourself.

A flashback to 2003 at Southwick Primary School where Lucas Graham, Steven Smith, Kieron Clark, Sam Williams, Adam Bowerbank and James Addison were pictured.

A flashback to 2003 at Southwick Primary School where Lucas Graham, Steven Smith, Kieron Clark, Sam Williams, Adam Bowerbank and James Addison were pictured.

Year 6 pupils at Princess Road Juniors were getting expert coaching in 2003. Let's play ball!

Year 6 pupils at Princess Road Juniors were getting expert coaching in 2003. Let's play ball!

Lots of action at Hasting Hill Primary School during this coaching session in 2005.

Lots of action at Hasting Hill Primary School during this coaching session in 2005.

An American Sports Camp at Sunderland High School, Ashbrooke in 2012 and these youngsters were enjoying a baseball tryout.

An American Sports Camp at Sunderland High School, Ashbrooke in 2012 and these youngsters were enjoying a baseball tryout.

