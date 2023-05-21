Wearside has a definite love of baseball.
Just look at these Echo archive scenes from Hill View, Southwick, Westlea and Seaview Schools who battled it out in a contest in 2008.
Ten years later Westlea Primary was in the picture again when they won a North East tournament.
And finally, let’s go all the way back to 2003 for a baseball championships at Seaham Leisure Centre.
That’s quite an innings of photos. Have a look for yourself.
1. Super at Southwick Primary
A flashback to 2003 at Southwick Primary School where Lucas Graham, Steven Smith, Kieron Clark, Sam Williams, Adam Bowerbank and James Addison were pictured. Photo: PB
2. Pictured at Princess Road
Year 6 pupils at Princess Road Juniors were getting expert coaching in 2003. Let's play ball! Photo: PB
3. Having a ball at Hasting Hill
Lots of action at Hasting Hill Primary School during this coaching session in 2005. Photo: se
4. Sports camp - USA style
An American Sports Camp at Sunderland High School, Ashbrooke in 2012 and these youngsters were enjoying a baseball tryout. Photo: Picture by David Allan