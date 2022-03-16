Loading...
Stepping back in time. How many of these scenes do you remember?
11 Holmeside photos over the years - from Bentleys to the FA Cup parade and Josephs to the ABC cinema

It's a part of Sunderland which has been at the centre of so much history.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:16 pm

Holmeside was packed with fans when the FA Cup came home in 1973. It was a great place to be when Bentleys was in full swing and it was just as much fun when celebrities such as Geoff Capes came to Josephs toy shop.

Here are 11 photos of Holmeside through the years and we hope they bring back wonderful memories for you.

1. So fashionable in 2007

Michael O'Connor's furniture shop was the setting for a charity fashion show 15 years ago. Did you see it?

2. A famous day

The FA Cup parade on Holmeside in 1973. Were you there?

3. Over at Independent

Independent promoters Aram Stuart and Micky Kendal pictured in 2013.

4. Bentleys in 1990

Fun times at Bentleys 32 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories?

