Going down Grindon Memory Lane for these photos.
11 great Grindon photos from the archives - it's another Sunderland retro spotlight special

It’s time for another Wearside neighbourhood tour of the past.

By Chris Cordner
36 minutes ago

Every now and then, we put the focus on an area of Sunderland and some of the great scenes we’ve seen there in years gone by.

This time, we are going to Grindon for gymnastics, drums, gardening and first aid.

Join us as we visit the Pantastic Community Steel Band, B’Active Kids group, Kazen Kai karate and Grindon Green Fingers project.

1. Panning back to 2011

The Pantastic Community Steel Band from the Grindon United Reform Church played at a family fun day in Roker in 2011. Were you in it?

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

2. Martial arts memories from 2012

Kevin Blewitt, left, with his Kazen Kai karate club which was based at the Holy Family Church Hall, Grindon in 2012.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

3. All for charity at Aphrodite

Angela Raine and Joanne Bambrough of Aphrodite Hairdressers in Grindon launched a fundraising event for Help The Heroes in 2011. They are seen here with events organiser Christine Williams (left).

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

4. That rings a bell

Grindon Infants School appealed for memorabilia to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Here, pupils plug their ears as Jessica Reynolds, 5, rings the original, 1961, school bell in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

