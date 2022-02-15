100th camp beckons for Sunderland boys - and here's how to find out more

An annual ten-day camp has been held every year since 1912 with only the war years interrupting the record.

Now the camp, which attracts up to 100 youngsters, is planning its 100th meeting and Sunderland resident George Ford said it was expected to start on Tuesday July 26 this year.

The camp, which is held near Hexham, Northumberland, has its roots in St Gabriel’s Church, Sunderland.

The boys camp which can hopefully hold its 100th meeting this year.

The clergy at St Gabriel’s Church, Sunderland - B. Lasbrey and Gordon Vining, came up with the idea to hold a summer camp for boys of the parish.

Children gathered for the first time at a site near Saltburn but the camp moved to Seaton Point on the Northumberland coast until after the Second World War when the Tyne Valley near Riding Mill became its base.

The camp was due to be held last year but George said: “Unfortunately because of lockdowns etc we are still on camp 99 but we are pleased to say we are expecting the 100th camp to go ahead at last, this year.”

George added: “The camp is a fairly unique institution. Boys sleep in bell tents each led by a tent officer. A large marquee is used for meals and entertainment. “There is a cookhouse with high quality food prepared by two ex-campers. The daily routine has not changed much since those early days with similar sporting competitions.”

One of the recent boys camps.

George added: “Tent trophies are competed for and one, the ‘Camp Pot’ was introduced in 1921. Soccer, Tent Tidying and an unusual game called Podex had

trophies that followed.

"Incidentally rock star, Dave Stewart, was a Podex Trophy winner in 1964 and he was also a singsong performer – his first gig! Singsongs, services and ‘talks’

have been daily events.”

The boys camp in 1928.

George said the camp was hoping to attract ‘new campers aged 10 years and upwards and offering opportunities for older campers to visit’.

He said the children of ex-campers would also be welcome. Those wanting to find out more should get in touch by emailing [email protected]

A view of the camp in the 1980s.

