10 University of Sunderland retro photos from famous visitors to students galore - but are you in the picture?

A big anniversary beckons for the University of Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 25th March 2022, 4:39 pm

It is preparing to mark the 30th anniversary milestone since the former polytechnic was awarded university status and former students are being asked to help celebrate the landmark event.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy a small selection of the vast retro university scenes that we have in the Sunderland Echo archives.

From dancing to high-speed racing cars and VIP visitors to staff wearing football shirts, we have it all.

But are you in one of our nostalgic photos? Join us and find out more.

1. Dancing back to 2014

Students performed dance to encourage youngsters to read in this photo from 8 years ago. Their performance was was one of a number of half-term activities taking place at the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

2. Helpful advice in 2010

PC Shane Jenness (left) and CSO Mick Casey talking to Sunderland university students about keeping safe in the city. Remember this from 12 years ago?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

3. Showing their support in 2010

Staff from Sunderland University wore football shirts as part of Wear Your Shirt to Work Day which was part of the Back the Bid week in 2010.

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

4. Meeting a music star

Dave Stewart, the top producer and former Eurythmics star, took a musical masterclass at Sunderland University in 1994.

Photo: se

