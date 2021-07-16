10 Sunderland Echo archive photos from 2001

From Patrice Carteron scoring for Sunderland to High Street favourites Woolworths in the picture, we have it all.

There’s a Royal visit from Prince Philip to recall and who remembers the Doxford International staff who scoffed chillis for a Comic Relief challenge?

It all happened in 2001 and we have the proof in these Sunderland Echo archive photos. Take a look.

A tempting taste for charity Chilli and Malteser eating at Royal Sunalliance, Doxford International Park. Who remembers this Red Nose Day challenge in February 2001?

All for charity at Crowtree Martial arts experts demonstrate their skills at Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre to raise money for Cancer Research in June 2001.

A Royal visitor to Hendon Prince Philip was pictured opening the new £70 million sewage works at Hendon, Sunderland in August 2001.

A handshake before the game North East football stars Robert Lee and Michael Gray before the derby game between Sunderland and Newcastle in April 2001.