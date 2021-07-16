10 Sunderland Echo archive photos from 2001
Where has the time gone? It really is 20 years since all of these photos were taken.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 12:11 pm
From Patrice Carteron scoring for Sunderland to High Street favourites Woolworths in the picture, we have it all.
There’s a Royal visit from Prince Philip to recall and who remembers the Doxford International staff who scoffed chillis for a Comic Relief challenge?
It all happened in 2001 and we have the proof in these Sunderland Echo archive photos. Take a look.
