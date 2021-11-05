10 retro Wearside photos to get you in the Pudsey spirit as Children in Need 2021 approaches

Whether it is going for a walk with Pudsey, holding a sponsored sandcastle building event, or taking a charity dip in the sea, it has all happened in Sunderland and County Durham over the years.

How do we know? Because we have got the archive photos to prove it and here they are.

From Hylton Red House to Richard Avenue primary schools and Redby Primary to Sunderland High School, we have it all.

So let’s re-live some great Children In Need fundraisers as we get ready for this year’s big day on November 19.

Happy times at Hylton Red House Pupils at Hylton Red House Primary School wore silly hats for the day to raise money in 2009. Remember this?

Walking with Pudsey in 2011 Who remembers this 2011 Pudsey Challenge Walk which was held at New Penshaw Primary School?

Taking a dip in 2018 Staff at the Washington Manor St Martin's Care Home took a dip in the North Sea to raise money for Children in Need in 2018.

Going retro at Richard Avenue Primary Pupils at Richard Avenue Primary held events all week in 2013 to raise money for Children in Need and their nominated charity Age UK. Is their someone you know in this photo?