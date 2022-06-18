Loading...
Sports scenes you may remember.

10 retro Sunderland and East Durham school sports day scenes from Hudson Road to Seaburn Dene

Get your trainers, headbands and shorts on. It’s time to shape up with some sports day memories.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 12:09 pm

National School Sport Week starts on Monday, June 20, and its aim is to celebrate its power to bring people together, especially after the pandemic.

We are taking up the baton by looking back at sports days at Hudson Road School, Seaburn Dene Primary, Wessington Primary and Bernard Gilpin Primary as well as many more.

So jump to it and have a browse through some winning memories.

1. Let's hear it for the girls in 2017

Lambton Street Youth Centre's specially themed 'Girlishus' sports day 5 years ago. Were you there?

2. Sack race at Bernard Gilpin Primary

The sports day races at Bernard Gilpin Primary School in Houghton looked like lots of fun in 2013.

3. Hard at work in 2003

The Hudson Road School fun day and sports day included a visit from the Marines 19 years ago.

4. Doing so well in Cleadon

Toddlers at Cleadon Village Kindergarten, Erin Caldor- Crone, Thomas Degnan and Eve Pearson taking part in their sports day with the help of Sunderland Women's footballer, Gemma Wilson in 2013.

