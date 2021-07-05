10 retro Sunderland and County Durham photos as we say happy birthday to the NHS on its 73rd anniversary

The Queen today bestowed the ultimate honour on our health service today when she awarded it the George Cross – saying its staff had worked with courage, compassion and dedication.

The George Cross is given for acts of great heroism or courage in the face of great danger and NHS staff have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

Who can forget the emotional scenes as we clapped for the heroes during the pandemic.

But the many faces of the NHS has been a source of inspiration and support throughout Sunderland and County Durham for years. Here are just a handful of reminders of the difference it makes.

1. Applauding the heroes Applause for the NHS at Sunderland Royal Hospital in May last year. Who could forget those emotional scenes.

2. The day the Prime Minister paid a visit A flashback to 2008 and Prime Minister Gordon Brown was at Sunderland Royal Hospital to view the great work of the NHS. Did you meet him?

3. Shaping up the hula-hoop way Now that's a great way to keep in tip-top shape! Fitness Instructor Ann Calvert was pictured taking part in a hula-hoop demonstration in 2009 for NHS Director General of Workforce, Clare Chapman (left). Clare was visiting Sunderland Royal Hospital 12 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. A soaking in 2003 NHS sports day fun got our photographer's attention 18 years ago. Here is the chairman of the City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Trust getting a soaking in the stocks.