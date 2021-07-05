10 retro Sunderland and County Durham photos as we say happy birthday to the NHS on its 73rd anniversary
Happy 73rd birthday NHS - and here's the difference you have made on Wearside and County Durham.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 12:09 pm
The Queen today bestowed the ultimate honour on our health service today when she awarded it the George Cross – saying its staff had worked with courage, compassion and dedication.
The George Cross is given for acts of great heroism or courage in the face of great danger and NHS staff have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.
Who can forget the emotional scenes as we clapped for the heroes during the pandemic.
But the many faces of the NHS has been a source of inspiration and support throughout Sunderland and County Durham for years. Here are just a handful of reminders of the difference it makes.
