Whether you were working out or enjoying a fun day, we want your memories of these Raich Carter Centre events.

10 retro Raich Carter Centre photos from dancing to DJs - who do you recognise?

From over-50s dancing classes to body combat workout sessions – the Raich Carter Sports Centre has seen it all.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 13th August 2021, 5:25 pm

Thousands of people have used the centre in Hendon over the years and we managed to get a small selection of them on camera.

We’ve got DJ skills on show and a badminton tournament. We have bouncy castles, face painting, and tai chi.

But were you pictured? Take a look and tell us more.

1. Working out in 2006

A body combat workout session from 2006. Are you in the photo?

2. Recording your 2004 recollections

A day of passing on DJ skills was held during the Reach For The Sky challenge at the Raich Carter Centre. Did you take part in 2004?

3. Face painting at the fun day

Megan Jackson and Lydia Dixon have their faces painted at a fun day event at Raich Carter Sports Centre in 2017.

4. Ready for a game in 2009

Players who were competing in the Sunderland Bangladeshi Badminton club tournament 12 years ago. Did you take part?

