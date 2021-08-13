10 retro Raich Carter Centre photos from dancing to DJs - who do you recognise?

Thousands of people have used the centre in Hendon over the years and we managed to get a small selection of them on camera.
We’ve got DJ skills on show and a badminton tournament. We have bouncy castles, face painting, and tai chi.
But were you pictured? Take a look and tell us more.
1. Working out in 2006
A body combat workout session from 2006. Are you in the photo?
Photo: DA
2. Recording your 2004 recollections
A day of passing on DJ skills was held during the Reach For The Sky challenge at the Raich Carter Centre. Did you take part in 2004?
Photo: KB
3. Face painting at the fun day
Megan Jackson and Lydia Dixon have their faces painted at a fun day event at Raich Carter Sports Centre in 2017.
Photo: se
4. Ready for a game in 2009
Players who were competing in the Sunderland Bangladeshi Badminton club tournament 12 years ago. Did you take part?
Photo: PB