As proposals to turn the area into film studios take shape, we’ve had a rifle through our archive to bring you some classic shots of the shipyard, which is the city’s last remaining, in its heyday when mighty ships were launched onto the Wear.
You can read about the proposals for the site here.
1. Setting sail
Launch Of Ion Doxfords on 20 August 1970, which was launched at Pallion shipyard of Doxford and Sunderland Ltd.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. British Marquis
Launch of British Marquis in April 1946. Picture shows Mrs Bevin ready to name the 12,250 tonne tanker, British Marquis, at Pallion shipyard of William Doxford and Sons Ltd Doxfords. Right, Sir William Fraser, chairman of the British Tanker Co and left Mr J Ramsay Gebbie, managing director of Wm Doxford and Sons Ltd.
3. One of a legion of workers
Inside Sunderland Shipbuilders Ltd's new £11 million undercover shipyard complex at Pallion two in April 1976 where 16,500 tonne cargo ships are being built side by side.
The 'ship factory' was the largest undercover shipyard in the world. "It's 100 per cent better" was the comment of 63 year old welder Mr Steve Eade of Red House
4. Hard at work
More from the unveiling of the new undercover shipyard complex in April 1976.
