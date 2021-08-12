10 retro Elvis memories from Sunderland and County Durham - but will they leave you all shook up?

It’s Now Or Never to take a look through this Elvis scenes that we found in the Sunderland Echo archives.

Elvis Week, which started on August 11, is an annual tribute to the King’s music and movies.

Closer to home, you’ve regularly held events with an Elvis theme, from a kindergarten in Fulwell to a church in Houghton. Take a look and see how many of these you remember.

1. Take a dip into the past Back to 2006 where Deano Franciosy was dressed as Elvis to raise money for charity. Who can tell us more about this Seaburn scene? Photo: se

2. Can't help falling in love with this Fulwell scene Bless! It's 2005 and these children at the Fulwell Kindergarten celebrated the centre's 7th birthday with an Elvis day. Photo: PB

3. Elvis entertains at Age UK's Boxing Day lunch, at the Bradbury Centre, Sunderland. Elvis was in the building when he entertained at Age UK's Boxing Day lunch, at the Bradbury Centre, Sunderland in 2017. Photo: Tim Richardson

4. It's an Elvis fest! Four Elvis impersonators were pictured in 2005 as they took part in an exhibition in Sunderland. Does this bring back wonderful memories? Photo: PB