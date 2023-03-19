News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
5 minutes ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
19 minutes ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
1 hour ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
2 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
Dancing back to a night out in 2011. Join us.
Dancing back to a night out in 2011. Join us.
Dancing back to a night out in 2011. Join us.

10 pictures from a night out at Brogans in Sunderland in 2011

Party time! We are heading back to 2011 to re-live a night out at Brogans.

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:41 GMT

All of these photos were taken at the Sunderland venue 10 years ago and we want your memories of them.

Were you pictured on a night out with pals or were you celebrating a special occasion?

Is there someone you know in one of the photos? Join us as we re-live a great night out from a decade ago.

Undefined: readMore
Were you pictured with pals in Brogans?

1. Fun times with friends

Were you pictured with pals in Brogans? Photo: se

Photo Sales
Taking time to have their photo taken. Recognise them?

2. Let's hear it for the boys

Taking time to have their photo taken. Recognise them? Photo: se

Photo Sales
Did you love a night out in Brogans?

3. Share your own memories

Did you love a night out in Brogans? Photo: se

Photo Sales
We are hoping these photos bring back great memories.

4. Lovely reminders

We are hoping these photos bring back great memories. Photo: se

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sunderland