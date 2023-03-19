10 pictures from a night out at Brogans in Sunderland in 2011
Party time! We are heading back to 2011 to re-live a night out at Brogans.
By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:41 GMT
All of these photos were taken at the Sunderland venue 10 years ago and we want your memories of them.
Were you pictured on a night out with pals or were you celebrating a special occasion?
Is there someone you know in one of the photos? Join us as we re-live a great night out from a decade ago.
