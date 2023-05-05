10 photos of Sunderland fans re-living the 1973 FA Cup Final - 50 years on
You sang, you cheered and you did Sunderland proud.
Five hundred Sunderland fans amassed at The Fire Station on the 50th anniversary of SAFC’s FA Cup Final triumph against Leeds United.
They watched the full match, sang Abide With Me and Wise Men Say and shared memories of a day that will live long in Wearside history.
Why not see if you are pictured in one of our 10 photos from the fantastic Fire Station anniversary event.
