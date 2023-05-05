News you can trust since 1873
10 photos of Sunderland fans re-living the 1973 FA Cup Final - 50 years on

You sang, you cheered and you did Sunderland proud.

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th May 2023, 20:47 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 20:47 BST

Five hundred Sunderland fans amassed at The Fire Station on the 50th anniversary of SAFC’s FA Cup Final triumph against Leeds United.

They watched the full match, sang Abide With Me and Wise Men Say and shared memories of a day that will live long in Wearside history.

Why not see if you are pictured in one of our 10 photos from the fantastic Fire Station anniversary event.

Sunderland AFC fans re-live the 1973 FA Cup Final at The Fire Station, 50 years on.

1. A day to reminisce

Sunderland AFC fans re-live the 1973 FA Cup Final at The Fire Station, 50 years on. Photo: Stu Norton

Red and white shirts galore as fans get into the spirit of the occasion.

2. A sharing moment

Red and white shirts galore as fans get into the spirit of the occasion. Photo: Stu Norton

A supporter holds a replica of the FA Cup.

3. Lifting the Cup

A supporter holds a replica of the FA Cup. Photo: Stu Norton

It's a special day for these Sunderland supporters.

4. Mingling before the match

It's a special day for these Sunderland supporters. Photo: Stu Norton

