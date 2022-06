We are heading back to 2006 for these photos which were taken by a Shields Gazette photographer at the prom at Ramside Hall in Duham.

The rain meant umbrellas were out and students had to run for cover after arriving in their stylish limos.

But it was still a great occasion and here is the proof. Re-live some great memories.

1. Fun in the rain Not even a downpour could spoil the fun for these students. Photo: IB Photo Sales

2. A day to remember A sparkling occasion but what are your memories of it? Photo: IB Photo Sales

3. In the picture Another great scene from 2006. Photo: IB Photo Sales

4. Braving the weather A rush to get out of the rain. Photo: IB Photo Sales