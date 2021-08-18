10 photos from Millfield's past as we put the spotlight on another Sunderland neighbourhood

And this time, our attention turns to Millfield with a selection of 10 photos from over the years.
We have a Teddy Bear’s picnic and children meeting Molly the sheep.
A new school and a karate scene are also included in our retro spread but why not take a look for yourself.
1. A chance to meet Molly
Youngsters at Millfield Community Nursery School had the opportunity to meet 'Molly' the sheep as part of the nursery marking the Chinese New Year, in 2015. Who do you recognise in this photo?
Photo: Picture by David Allan
2. Putting the spotlight on 2012
The Deputy Mayor of the City of Sunderland officially opened the new community and activity garden at St Mark's Community Association, Millfield 9 years ago.
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
3. Constructing some great recollections of 2011
Pupils at St Joseph's RC Primary School, Millfield, who helped to create a new foundation stone for their new school. Who remembers this from 10 years ago?
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
4. Black belts galore in 2003
Members of the Kainan Karate Kai who met at Millfield Community Centre 18 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: JM