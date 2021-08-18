Marvellous Millfield scenes from the past. See if there is a face you recognise.
10 photos from Millfield's past as we put the spotlight on another Sunderland neighbourhood

It’s time to put the nostalgia spotlight on another area of Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 1:57 pm

And this time, our attention turns to Millfield with a selection of 10 photos from over the years.

We have a Teddy Bear’s picnic and children meeting Molly the sheep.

A new school and a karate scene are also included in our retro spread but why not take a look for yourself.

1. A chance to meet Molly

Youngsters at Millfield Community Nursery School had the opportunity to meet 'Molly' the sheep as part of the nursery marking the Chinese New Year, in 2015. Who do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: Picture by David Allan

2. Putting the spotlight on 2012

The Deputy Mayor of the City of Sunderland officially opened the new community and activity garden at St Mark's Community Association, Millfield 9 years ago.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

3. Constructing some great recollections of 2011

Pupils at St Joseph's RC Primary School, Millfield, who helped to create a new foundation stone for their new school. Who remembers this from 10 years ago?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. Black belts galore in 2003

Members of the Kainan Karate Kai who met at Millfield Community Centre 18 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: JM

