10 photos from Houghton Feast over the years - from the parade to the bike race

To get you in the spirit of this wonderful event, we found these Sunderland Echo photos from years gone by.

We have reminders of the firework display in 2006 and the 1986 bike race.

There’s the amusement stalls in 1981 and the parade in 2013. Can you spot a face you recognise in our drum spectacular from 8 years ago?

We have all this and more in our tribute to the Feast which returns from October 8

1. What an opening day in 2014 The Mayor of Sunderland Coun Stuart Porthouse with school children at the Houghton Feast opening ceremony 7 years ago. Can you spot a familiar face?

2. On parade in 1983 Riding the Houghton Feast Parade in style on Saturday in a vintage 1924 Swift were left to right Andrea Higgin (9), Ashleigh Hedgley (10), Joanne Hedgley (11) and Lynn Hedgley (7).

3. On parade in 2013 Houghton Feast Carnival Parade looked amazing in 2013 with community groups, classic cars and wagons, steam traction engines and motorcycles making their way through The Broadway.

4. In the saddle in the 80s The Houghton Feast cycle race in October 1983. Does this bring back memories?