10 of your favourite teachers pictured on their last day at schools in Sunderland and County Durham

Who was your favourite teacher at school or nursery and are they pictured in one of these photos?

We have 10 reminders of teachers and dinner staff on their last day before leaving.

So whether you went to Barnes Infants or Castletown Infants, Town End Primary or Farringdon School, we have scenes from them all.

1. Sylvia Elmes and Sylvia Reid Sylvia Elmes, the head teacher at Barnes Infants School, and her deputy Sylvia Reed were both retiring in 2003. Photo: KB Photo Sales

2. David Hannington Head teacher David Hannington said goodbye to the pupils in the gardening club at Holley Park School in Washington in this photo from 2005. Photo: AB Photo Sales

3. Gloria Simpson One last play session for head teacher Gloria Simpson before retiring from Mill Hill Nursery School in 2006. Photo: KB Photo Sales

4. Pat Morton. Children from Richard Avenue Primary School wave off retiring teacher, Pat Morton in 2009. Photo: TY Photo Sales