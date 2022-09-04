News you can trust since 1873
The locals you loved in 1967. Photo: Ron Lawson.
10 more Sunderland pubs pictured in the 1960s - how these locals looked in 1967

We are going down the pub – 60s style.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 10:51 am

From The Salem to The Rink and The Star to The Saltgrass, it is a feast of images from 1967.

But is your favourite local among them? All of the photos come to us courtesy of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and historian Ron Lawson who has an outstanding catalogue of pub images from Wearide’s past.

Take a look and get in touch if these images bring back memories for you.

1. The Sandhill

A view of the pub in Gleneagles Road in 1967. Does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Ron Lawson.

2. The Star

The Star in Reynoldson Street pictured 55 years ago. Photo: Ron Lawson.

3. The Saltgrass

Over to Hanover Place for this 1967 view. Photo: Ron Lawson.

4. The Salem

A Salem Street view from the 60s. Photo: Ron Lawson.

