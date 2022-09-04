10 more Sunderland pubs pictured in the 1960s - how these locals looked in 1967
We are going down the pub – 60s style.
From The Salem to The Rink and The Star to The Saltgrass, it is a feast of images from 1967.
But is your favourite local among them? All of the photos come to us courtesy of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and historian Ron Lawson who has an outstanding catalogue of pub images from Wearide’s past.
Take a look and get in touch if these images bring back memories for you.
