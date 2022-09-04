10 more Sunderland pubs pictured in the 1960s - how these locals looked in 1967

From The Salem to The Rink and The Star to The Saltgrass, it is a feast of images from 1967.

But is your favourite local among them? All of the photos come to us courtesy of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and historian Ron Lawson who has an outstanding catalogue of pub images from Wearide’s past.

Take a look and get in touch if these images bring back memories for you.

1. The Sandhill A view of the pub in Gleneagles Road in 1967. Does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales

2. The Star The Star in Reynoldson Street pictured 55 years ago. Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales

3. The Saltgrass Over to Hanover Place for this 1967 view. Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales

4. The Salem A Salem Street view from the 60s. Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales