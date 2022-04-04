Britain’s would-be stars will be competing in the long-awaited return of Britain’s Got Talent in a matter of days.

The popular show returns to our screens after a two year absence and we are getting you in the mood for stage performances with a look at some talent shows closer to home.

From Hylton Red House to Hetton and Holy Family Church to Sunderland High School, you have certainly shown talent of your own over the years.

So as you get ready for a feast of stage entertainment with one of Britain’s best-loved shows, see if these archive scenes bring back happy memories for you.

1. Memories from Monkwearmouth Monkwearmouth School pupils and staff came together to put on a talent show to raise money for the Help for Heroes charity in 2011 - but were you one of the stage stars? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

2. Supporting a worthy cause Bethany Louise Carr organised a talent show for City of Sunderland students to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Research in 2011. Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson. Photo Sales

3. In the picture at Hylton Red House A talent show at Hylton Red House Comprehensive in 2003. Recognise anyone? Photo: JM Photo Sales

4. Tapping into your memories Millies Tappers tap dancers on stage at the Seniors Got Talent show at Bede Tower in 2014. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales