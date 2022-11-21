10 fans photos from Sunderland during the 2018 World Cup - come on England!
Here we go again! It’s World Cup time and England begin their journey today.
Okay, the weather’s a bit different from 2018 when you watched the Three Lions in action in the heat of summer.
But as you settle down on a cold November day to watch the team take on Iran, why not re-live the action from the Park Lane Fanzone during the 2018 World Cup.
All these supporters were watching England’s opener against Tunisia. Are you in the crowds?
