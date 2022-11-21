News you can trust since 1873
How was that 4 years ago? Does this bring back happy memories?
10 fans photos from Sunderland during the 2018 World Cup - come on England!

Here we go again! It’s World Cup time and England begin their journey today.

By Chris Cordner
6 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 11:19am

Okay, the weather’s a bit different from 2018 when you watched the Three Lions in action in the heat of summer.

But as you settle down on a cold November day to watch the team take on Iran, why not re-live the action from the Park Lane Fanzone during the 2018 World Cup.

All these supporters were watching England’s opener against Tunisia. Are you in the crowds?

1. Everyone seems to know the score

1-0 to the England! Are you in the picture?

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. All the emotions

Fans watch England's opening World Cup match against Tunisia, at Sunderland's Park Lane Fanzone, in 2018.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Roar for the Lions

So much delight for these fans in 2018.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. England all the way

Having a great time in Park Lane.

Photo: Tim Richardson

