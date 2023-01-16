News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
How many memories do these scenes bring back for you?
How many memories do these scenes bring back for you?

10 archive scenes from Wearside and County Durham's youthies - retro views from the youth clubs you love

We’re off to Swan Street, St Mark’s, Grindon Lane and Hall Farm – for a day of youth club memories.

By Chris Cordner
57 minutes ago

You got up to all sorts of fun at the youthy over the years and that included table football, boogie nights, snooker and learning about speedway.

So if you went to Silksworth Youth Club or the A690 Youth Centre in 2009, the Boyzie Project in 2013 or Monkwearmouth School Youth Club in 2008, we have something for you all.

1. Fun at the Sandhill Centre

A game of table football at the A690 Indoor Youth Club at the Sandhill Centre in 2009.

Photo: AB

Photo Sales

2. Retro revs from 1993

Youngsters from the Catholic Youth Club got to meet speedway rider Richard Juul 30 years ago.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. All for charity in 2004

Members of the St Andrew's Church youth club did a sponsored walk in their pyjamas for Children In Need 19 years ago. Are you in the picture?

Photo: AB Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. Felsted School's first youth club

Dancing back to 1999 for Boogie night at Felsted School's first youth club.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
County Durham