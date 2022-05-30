Watch: Meet the superfan with the largest collection of royal memorabilia in the world

Well, take a look at this.
Over the last 45 years, a County Durham resident has accumulated the world’s largest collection of royal memorabilia.
Anita Atkinson, from Weardale, owns more than 12,000 items celebrating our Royal Family.
Most Popular
-
1
10 reminders of fun times at the Thornhill School prom in 2007 in Sunderland
-
2
11 photos from your fantastic Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977 in Sunderland - the year when you danced, partied in the street and held potato races!
-
3
Did you go to the Rink in Sunderland: Looking back to the days the city hosted The Beatles, Bowie, Status Quo and Thin Lizzie
-
4
Eight retro photos from the High View Nursery - the wonderful Fulwell nursery which is in the news once again
-
5
NationalWorld has put together a special documentary to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne
But she insists she never set out to build a collection.
Here’s what she said when we spoke to her.