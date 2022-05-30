Watch: Meet the superfan with the largest collection of royal memorabilia in the world

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, take a look at this.

Over the last 45 years, a County Durham resident has accumulated the world’s largest collection of royal memorabilia.

Anita Atkinson, from Weardale, owns more than 12,000 items celebrating our Royal Family.

But she insists she never set out to build a collection.