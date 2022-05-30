Loading...

Watch: Meet the superfan with the largest collection of royal memorabilia in the world

Think you’ve got everything you need for your Jubilee party?

By Graham Murray
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:41 pm

Well, take a look at this.

Over the last 45 years, a County Durham resident has accumulated the world’s largest collection of royal memorabilia.

Anita Atkinson, from Weardale, owns more than 12,000 items celebrating our Royal Family.

Anita Atkinson, from County Durham, has thousands of items in her collection.

But she insists she never set out to build a collection.

Here’s what she said when we spoke to her.

County Durham