Watch: It's World Wetlands Day

February 2 is World Wetlands Day, and where better to find out more than at this attraction right on our doorstep?

Wetlands are not just attractive and soothing places to visit – they’re a vital part of our ecosystem.

But they’re disappearing three times faster than rainforests.

Watch the video to learn more.