Watch: It's World Wetlands Day
Have you ever visited Washington Wetland Centre?
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 5:17 pm
If not, perhaps this will inspire you to do so.
February 2 is World Wetlands Day, and where better to find out more than at this attraction right on our doorstep?
Wetlands are not just attractive and soothing places to visit – they’re a vital part of our ecosystem.
But they’re disappearing three times faster than rainforests.
Watch the video to learn more.
