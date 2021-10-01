WATCH: Curious Sunderland - the story of Spottee's Cave

But there’s a legend behind the shuttered cave you might spot as you go into Roker Park from the entrance by the beach.

You see, Spottee once lived there – well, he probably did.

Watch the video as our writer Tony Gillan looks at the facts and fiction of the tale.

Tony Gillan recounts the story of Spottee.