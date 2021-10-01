WATCH: Curious Sunderland - the story of Spottee's Cave
It’s not much to look at now.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:22 pm
But there’s a legend behind the shuttered cave you might spot as you go into Roker Park from the entrance by the beach.
You see, Spottee once lived there – well, he probably did.
Watch the video as our writer Tony Gillan looks at the facts and fiction of the tale.
And if the curious story grabs your interest, Tony’s full article has even more details.