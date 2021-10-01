WATCH: Curious Sunderland - how did the Cat and Dog Steps get that name?

The Cat and Dog Steps.

By Graham Murray
Friday, 1st October 2021, 6:00 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 6:17 pm

Everyone in Sunderland knows the name – but we rarely take the time to wonder where it came from.

Watch the video as Lynn Wild takes us through writer Tony Gillan’s look at the facts and fiction of the matter.

Could it be that our ancestors of a couple of centuries back just couldn’t pronounce ‘cannonball’?

Is there a morbid explanation for the name of these familiar steps by the beach?

Doubtful.

And if the curious story grabs your interest, Tony’s full article has even more details.

