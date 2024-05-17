Watch more of our videos on Shots!

History brought to life at Bede Tower

The 'biggest history fair in the North' takes place in Sunderland this weekend.

It will be at Bede Tower, the Bethany Church on Burdon Road on Saturday, May 18 from 10am and will be opened by local novelist Glenda Young.

Fellow local author Terry Deary has also agreed to come along and chat about his Horrible Histories books at 1pm. There will be a Q and A session after, followed by a book signing. Booking is essential for this as space is limited.

On display will be over 70 stalls and exhibitions representing all of the heritage groups in the region. on sale will be historic postcards and maps, books and heritage food and drink will be available.

Roman, Viking, Saxon and Norman re-enactors will be giving demonstrations of life and warfare in their periods, although they will be kept carefully apart to avoid confusion.

The unique replica of HMS Venerable and some of its trusty crew will "set sail". Throughout the day a vintage bus will run between the fair and the award winning, newly restored Holy Trinity Church in the East End aka 17Nineteen and also the historic Donnison School.

The renowned singing group The Silver Shantymen will entertain the crowds with nautical songs. Catering will be provided by Sunderland City College.

Speakers will give illustrated talks on aspects of local and regional historical themes throughout the day. Previous history Fairs at Bede Tower have proved successful.